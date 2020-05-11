Masonite International Corp (NYSE:DOOR) Expected to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.76 Per Share

Masonite International Corp (NYSE:DOOR) – Equities researchers at Wedbush cut their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Masonite International in a report released on Wednesday, May 6th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.76 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.96. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Masonite International’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.04 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Masonite International from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Masonite International from $100.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Nomura Securities increased their price target on shares of Masonite International from $57.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Masonite International from $52.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Masonite International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Masonite International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.55.

NYSE DOOR opened at $64.56 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.04. Masonite International has a 12 month low of $34.88 and a 12 month high of $89.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.06 and a beta of 1.70.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.62. Masonite International had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The company had revenue of $551.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $521.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. Masonite International’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Masonite International during the first quarter worth $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Masonite International during the fourth quarter worth $87,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 85.5% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Masonite International during the fourth quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Masonite International during the fourth quarter worth $149,000. 97.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Masonite International Company Profile

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. The company offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.

