Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) Given New $81.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $59.00 to $81.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 33.07% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

DOOR has been the topic of several other reports. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Masonite International from $95.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Nomura raised their target price on Masonite International from $69.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Benchmark assumed coverage on Masonite International in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Masonite International from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Masonite International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Masonite International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.55.

Get Masonite International alerts:

NYSE:DOOR traded down $3.69 on Monday, hitting $60.87. The stock had a trading volume of 8,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,375. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Masonite International has a 52-week low of $34.88 and a 52-week high of $89.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93 and a beta of 1.70.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.62. Masonite International had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 3.22%. The company had revenue of $551.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $521.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. Masonite International’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Masonite International will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Masonite International by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 44,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,606,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Masonite International by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,330,000 after buying an additional 5,799 shares during the period. AJO LP increased its stake in shares of Masonite International by 5,399.1% in the fourth quarter. AJO LP now owns 122,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,834,000 after purchasing an additional 120,131 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Masonite International by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 72,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,223,000 after purchasing an additional 17,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Masonite International by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 4,489 shares during the last quarter. 97.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Masonite International Company Profile

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. The company offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.

Recommended Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Masonite International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masonite International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.