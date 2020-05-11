Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-three research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $317.29.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $290.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Mastercard from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group cut their price target on Mastercard from $345.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Mastercard from $315.00 to $359.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Mastercard from $287.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th.

Shares of NYSE:MA traded down $1.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $281.23. The stock had a trading volume of 4,053,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,325,570. Mastercard has a 12 month low of $199.99 and a 12 month high of $347.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $252.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $286.79. The company has a market cap of $283.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.96, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.06.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.75% and a return on equity of 149.02%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mastercard will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 954 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $319,590.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 13,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,386,155. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $265.00 per share, for a total transaction of $265,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,691 shares in the company, valued at $1,508,115. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,884,745 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $16,156,679,000 after buying an additional 470,845 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,930,418 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,027,054,000 after purchasing an additional 143,079 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,804,905 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,316,366,000 after purchasing an additional 62,592 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,038,211 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,183,742,000 after purchasing an additional 367,242 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,849,370 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,103,895,000 after purchasing an additional 366,283 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.61% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

