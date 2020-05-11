Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) is Copperleaf Capital LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Copperleaf Capital LLC reduced its position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,313 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,243 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises approximately 3.6% of Copperleaf Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Copperleaf Capital LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,436 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Bluefin Trading LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at $10,214,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in Mastercard by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 5,850 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. NS Partners Ltd raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 96,171 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,716,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. 75.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MA shares. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $334.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $315.00 to $359.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $286.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Mastercard from $345.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.90.

In other Mastercard news, Director Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $265.00 per share, for a total transaction of $265,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,508,115. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $319,590.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 13,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,386,155. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Mastercard stock traded down $1.21 on Monday, hitting $281.23. 3,583,846 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,860,309. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $252.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $286.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $283.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.06. Mastercard Inc has a 1-year low of $199.99 and a 1-year high of $347.25.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. Mastercard had a return on equity of 149.02% and a net margin of 46.75%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Mastercard Inc will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

