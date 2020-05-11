Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) Shares Acquired by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,957 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 57,074 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $13,787,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 4,413 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the period. Planning Directions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,397,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Mastercard by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 25,592 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,229,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Mastercard by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,149 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. 75.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mastercard alerts:

In other news, Director Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $265.00 per share, with a total value of $265,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,508,115. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $319,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 13,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,386,155. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on MA. Nomura Securities dropped their price target on Mastercard from $368.00 to $334.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and set a $334.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Mastercard from $355.00 to $330.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $287.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Mastercard from $332.00 to $292.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.90.

MA traded down $1.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $281.23. 4,055,779 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,325,570. Mastercard Inc has a 1 year low of $199.99 and a 1 year high of $347.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $252.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $286.79. The firm has a market cap of $283.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.10. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.75% and a return on equity of 149.02%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Mastercard Inc will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Featured Article: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.