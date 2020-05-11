Mastercraft Boat Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MCFT) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Mastercraft Boat Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MCFT) was the target of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 723,200 shares, a drop of 33.7% from the April 15th total of 1,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 319,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days. Approximately 4.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

MCFT stock traded up $0.51 on Monday, hitting $11.40. 368,392 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 297,519. Mastercraft Boat has a twelve month low of $4.90 and a twelve month high of $25.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.60 and a beta of 2.26.

Mastercraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.05). Mastercraft Boat had a positive return on equity of 52.12% and a negative net margin of 7.19%. The company had revenue of $102.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.36 million. Equities research analysts expect that Mastercraft Boat will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MCFT. ValuEngine raised shares of Mastercraft Boat from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Mastercraft Boat from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercraft Boat from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercraft Boat from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Mastercraft Boat from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.60.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MCFT. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Mastercraft Boat during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Mastercraft Boat during the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Mastercraft Boat by 20.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercraft Boat during the first quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Mastercraft Boat by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the period. 88.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. The company operates in two segments, MasterCraft and NauticStar. It offers sport boats and outboard boats, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, wake surfing, and fishing, as well as general recreational boating.

