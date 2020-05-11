Medallion Financial Corp (NASDAQ:MFIN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Medallion Financial Corp (NASDAQ:MFIN) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 507,200 shares, a growth of 65.9% from the April 15th total of 305,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 137,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Medallion Financial from $7.50 to $2.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Medallion Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. BTIG Research restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Medallion Financial in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Medallion Financial from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Medallion Financial from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.70.

Get Medallion Financial alerts:

Medallion Financial stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.11. 161,151 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,702. The company has a market cap of $54.58 million, a P/E ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Medallion Financial has a twelve month low of $1.29 and a twelve month high of $7.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.39.

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.68). The firm had revenue of $19.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.49 million. Medallion Financial had a negative return on equity of 4.41% and a negative net margin of 9.27%. On average, analysts expect that Medallion Financial will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MFIN. Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medallion Financial by 105.3% in the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 25,348 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Medallion Financial by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,137 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 3,619 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Medallion Financial by 100.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,031 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 10,563 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Medallion Financial by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,028 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 5,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Medallion Financial by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 35,200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.21% of the company’s stock.

About Medallion Financial

Medallion Financial Corp., through with its subsidiaries, operates as a finance company in the United States. It originates, acquires, and services loans that finance taxicab medallions and various types of commercial businesses. The company offers consumer loans for the purchase of recreational vehicles, boats, motorcycles, and trailers, as well as to finance small scale home improvements; and commercial loans for the purchase of equipment and related assets necessary to open a new business, or purchase or improvement of an existing business.

Featured Story: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Medallion Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medallion Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.