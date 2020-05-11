MediBloc [ERC20] (MEDX) Price Reaches $0.0037

MediBloc [ERC20] (CURRENCY:MEDX) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 11th. MediBloc [ERC20] has a total market cap of $12.75 million and approximately $124,850.00 worth of MediBloc [ERC20] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, MediBloc [ERC20] has traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar. One MediBloc [ERC20] token can currently be bought for about $0.0037 or 0.00000040 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, DEx.top, CPDAX and Bittrex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000742 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00043290 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $319.53 or 0.03694932 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00054776 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00031307 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004758 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011608 BTC.

HUSD (HUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011607 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001663 BTC.

MediBloc [ERC20] Token Profile

MediBloc [ERC20] is a token. It was first traded on May 28th, 2018. MediBloc [ERC20]’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,434,635,926 tokens. MediBloc [ERC20]’s official Twitter account is @_MediBloc. The official website for MediBloc [ERC20] is medibloc.org. The official message board for MediBloc [ERC20] is medium.com/medibloc.

MediBloc [ERC20] Token Trading

MediBloc [ERC20] can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DEx.top, Bittrex, Cashierest, Upbit, Coinsuper, Gate.io, IDEX, Kryptono, CPDAX and Coinrail. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediBloc [ERC20] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MediBloc [ERC20] should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MediBloc [ERC20] using one of the exchanges listed above.

