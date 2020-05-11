Medicure Inc. (CVE:MPH) Director Albert David Friesen Buys 16,000 Shares

Medicure Inc. (CVE:MPH) Director Albert David Friesen purchased 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$1.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$17,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 112,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$124,153.70.

Medicure stock traded up C$0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$1.22. 525 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,610. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$1.79 and its 200-day moving average is C$3.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.86 million and a PE ratio of -0.90. Medicure Inc. has a 12-month low of C$1.10 and a 12-month high of C$6.13.

Medicure Company Profile

Medicure Inc, a cardiovascular pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, clinical development, and commercialization of human therapeutics in Canada, the United States, and Barbados. The company primarily markets and sells AGGRASTAT injection, a glycoprotein GP IIb/IIIa receptor antagonist for the treatment of acute coronary syndrome, including unstable angina and non-Q-wave myocardial infarction, as well as AGGRASTAT high-dose bolus regimen for the reduction of thrombotic cardiovascular events in patients with non ST elevated acute coronary syndrome.

