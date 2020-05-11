MediShares (MDS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.02 Million

MediShares (CURRENCY:MDS) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 11th. One MediShares token can currently be purchased for about $0.0027 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, OTCBTC and Gate.io. MediShares has a market capitalization of $2.02 million and $101,814.00 worth of MediShares was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MediShares has traded 15.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About MediShares

MediShares’ genesis date was December 1st, 2017. MediShares’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 742,999,401 tokens. MediShares’ official website is www.medishares.org. MediShares’ official Twitter account is @MediShares. MediShares’ official message board is weibo.com/MediShares.

Buying and Selling MediShares

MediShares can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, OTCBTC and Huobi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MediShares should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MediShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

