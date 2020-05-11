MEET.ONE (MEETONE) Trading 3.8% Lower This Week

MEET.ONE (CURRENCY:MEETONE) traded down 5.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 11th. MEET.ONE has a total market capitalization of $480,380.42 and approximately $32,385.00 worth of MEET.ONE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MEET.ONE token can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges including Gate.io, BigONE and DragonEX. In the last week, MEET.ONE has traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get MEET.ONE alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002243 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011664 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $184.68 or 0.02153378 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 23.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.73 or 0.00090121 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.98 or 0.00174698 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000723 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00041162 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000162 BTC.

About MEET.ONE

MEET.ONE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,913,271,866 tokens. MEET.ONE’s official message board is medium.com/@MEET.ONE. MEET.ONE’s official Twitter account is @MeetDotOne. The official website for MEET.ONE is meet.one.

Buying and Selling MEET.ONE

MEET.ONE can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, DragonEX and BigONE. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MEET.ONE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MEET.ONE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MEET.ONE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MEET.ONE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MEET.ONE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.