Megacoin (MEC) Hits Market Capitalization of $167,404.41

Megacoin (CURRENCY:MEC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 11th. During the last week, Megacoin has traded 45.9% higher against the dollar. Megacoin has a market capitalization of $167,404.41 and approximately $5.00 worth of Megacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Megacoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0043 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia and CoinExchange.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.84 or 0.00483157 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00012624 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000702 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000037 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00006019 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002999 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002731 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000251 BTC.

About Megacoin

MEC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 29th, 2013. Megacoin’s total supply is 38,714,687 coins. Megacoin’s official Twitter account is @mega_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Megacoin is /r/megacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Megacoin’s official message board is megacointalk.org. The official website for Megacoin is www.megacoin.eu.

Buying and Selling Megacoin

Megacoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Megacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Megacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Megacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

