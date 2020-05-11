MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) Given “Buy” Rating at Chardan Capital

MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Chardan Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $45.00 price target on the stock. Chardan Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 214.03% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on MGTX. BidaskClub upgraded MeiraGTx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MeiraGTx from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded MeiraGTx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. MeiraGTx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.50.

Get MeiraGTx alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MGTX opened at $14.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.67. The company has a current ratio of 5.83, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. MeiraGTx has a 12-month low of $8.82 and a 12-month high of $30.23. The firm has a market cap of $535.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.68 and a beta of 1.56.

MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.21 million for the quarter. MeiraGTx had a negative return on equity of 29.96% and a negative net margin of 313.70%. As a group, research analysts forecast that MeiraGTx will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas E. Shenk sold 4,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $67,230.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MGTX. State Street Corp increased its holdings in MeiraGTx by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 318,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,076,000 after purchasing an additional 51,522 shares during the last quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB acquired a new position in shares of MeiraGTx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,830,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its position in shares of MeiraGTx by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of MeiraGTx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of MeiraGTx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $630,000. Institutional investors own 45.28% of the company’s stock.

MeiraGTx Company Profile

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focusing on developing treatments for patients living with serious diseases. The company develops various therapies for ocular diseases, including rare inherited blindness, as well as Xerostomia following radiation treatment for head and neck cancers; neurodegenerative diseases, such as amyothrophic lateral sclerosis; and Parkinson's diseases.

Featured Article: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for MeiraGTx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MeiraGTx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.