Melon (MLN) 24-Hour Volume Tops $44,893.00

Melon (CURRENCY:MLN) traded down 4.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 11th. Melon has a market capitalization of $3.61 million and approximately $44,893.00 worth of Melon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Melon token can currently be bought for $2.89 or 0.00033503 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, Radar Relay, IDEX and Kraken. In the last week, Melon has traded down 13.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002241 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011631 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $188.37 or 0.02186631 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00090537 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.03 or 0.00174437 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000724 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00041697 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Melon Token Profile

Melon was first traded on February 16th, 2017. Melon’s total supply is 1,250,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Melon is /r/melonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Melon is melonport.com. Melon’s official Twitter account is @melonport and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Melon Token Trading

Melon can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, IDEX, Liqui, Bitsane, Kraken and Radar Relay. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Melon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Melon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Melon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

