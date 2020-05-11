Memetic / PepeCoin Price Up 2.6% Over Last Week (MEME)

Memetic / PepeCoin (CURRENCY:MEME) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 11th. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0097 or 0.00000109 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Bittrex, CoinExchange and Upbit. Memetic / PepeCoin has a total market capitalization of $290,500.71 and approximately $263.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $71.85 or 0.00803579 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00036916 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.46 or 0.00262340 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001883 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 45.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001139 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin Coin Profile

MEME is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 5th, 2015. Memetic / PepeCoin’s total supply is 30,241,075 coins and its circulating supply is 29,873,823 coins. The official website for Memetic / PepeCoin is memetic.ai. Memetic / PepeCoin’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins.

Memetic / PepeCoin Coin Trading

Memetic / PepeCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Cryptopia, Upbit and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Memetic / PepeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Memetic / PepeCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Memetic / PepeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

