MenaPay Trading Up 0.4% Over Last 7 Days (MPAY)

MenaPay (CURRENCY:MPAY) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 11th. One MenaPay token can now be purchased for $0.0038 or 0.00000044 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including ABCC, Dcoin, Sistemkoin and Hanbitco. During the last seven days, MenaPay has traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. MenaPay has a total market cap of $509,211.58 and $202,011.00 worth of MenaPay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MenaPay alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002251 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011568 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $189.20 or 0.02184873 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 24.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00090878 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.11 or 0.00174444 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00042459 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000728 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000164 BTC.

MenaPay Token Profile

MenaPay’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 132,577,056 tokens. The Reddit community for MenaPay is /r/MenaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MenaPay’s official website is www.menapay.io. MenaPay’s official message board is medium.com/menapay. MenaPay’s official Twitter account is @menapayio.

MenaPay Token Trading

MenaPay can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Dcoin, Hanbitco, Sistemkoin and ABCC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MenaPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MenaPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MenaPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MenaPay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MenaPay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.