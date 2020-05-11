Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Short Interest Up 44.7% in April

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 74,800 shares, a growth of 44.7% from the April 15th total of 51,700 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Merchants Bancorp stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $14.83. 52,084 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,779. Merchants Bancorp has a 12-month low of $12.37 and a 12-month high of $22.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $428.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.58.

Get Merchants Bancorp alerts:

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.20. Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 30.85% and a return on equity of 21.25%. The company had revenue of $58.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.93 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Merchants Bancorp will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MBIN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Merchants Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Merchants Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of Merchants Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Merchants Bancorp from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 16,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 3.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 44,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 153,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.66% of the company’s stock.

Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

Featured Article: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Merchants Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merchants Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.