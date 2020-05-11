Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Stock Holdings Lessened by Bp Plc

Bp Plc trimmed its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 255,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for 0.8% of Bp Plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Bp Plc’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $19,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MRK. TIAA FSB grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 412,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,526,000 after purchasing an additional 17,665 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 193.7% during the 4th quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management now owns 8,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 5,532 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 7,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 17,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Wendell P. Weeks sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total transaction of $380,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,702. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MRK traded up $1.54 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $77.95. 4,310,649 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,999,159. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.78 and its 200 day moving average is $83.76. The stock has a market cap of $192.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.11. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.25 and a 1-year high of $92.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $12.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.46 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 52.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MRK shares. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday, May 4th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $101.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Merck & Co., Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.60.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

