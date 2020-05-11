Merit Financial Group LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Merit Financial Group LLC reduced its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 640 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 101.0% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJH traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $166.23. 2,081,853 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,296,206. The business has a 50 day moving average of $147.91 and a 200 day moving average of $186.06. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $117.87 and a 1-year high of $210.86.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

