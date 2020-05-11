Merit Financial Group LLC Has $1.07 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Merit Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 29.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,998 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Corrado Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 4,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 44,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,758,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Lcnb Corp grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 19,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 21,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,812,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $1.16 on Monday, reaching $62.23. 5,028,974 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,825,400. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $47.52 and a 52 week high of $85.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.51.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

