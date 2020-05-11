Merit Financial Group LLC Has $1.99 Million Holdings in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF)

Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF) by 56.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 113,503 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,956 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC owned 0.32% of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF worth $1,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its position in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 4,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 78,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 19,054 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 6.3% during the first quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 34,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 44.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 18,156 shares during the period.

PCEF traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $18.93. 445,960 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 318,426. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.57. Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.62 and a fifty-two week high of $23.96.

Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF Profile

PowerShares CEF Income Composite Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of funds included in the Index.

