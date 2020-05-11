Merit Financial Group LLC Has $182.01 Million Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Merit Financial Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,161,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,287 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises approximately 20.3% of Merit Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Merit Financial Group LLC owned 0.43% of Vanguard Growth ETF worth $182,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. F3Logic LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 6,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Viridian Ria LLC increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Viridian Ria LLC now owns 66,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,130,000 after buying an additional 4,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period.

Shares of VUG traded up $1.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $186.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 914,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,488,592. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.71. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $133.57 and a 52-week high of $202.18.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

