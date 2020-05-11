Merit Financial Group LLC Has $64.89 Million Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,045,813 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,867 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF comprises about 7.3% of Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $64,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 253.3% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter.

EFAV traded up $0.27 during trading on Monday, reaching $64.86. 1,105,483 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $64.68 and a 12-month high of $76.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.83.

