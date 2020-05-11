Merit Financial Group LLC Has $67.33 Million Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 344.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,246,569 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 966,162 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF accounts for 7.5% of Merit Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $67,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of USMV. Advisors Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $224,000. TIAA FSB raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 27,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682 shares during the last quarter. F3Logic LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 126,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,284,000 after acquiring an additional 41,172 shares in the last quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,435,000. Finally, Viridian Ria LLC increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Viridian Ria LLC now owns 4,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF stock traded down $0.18 on Monday, reaching $59.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,344,111 shares. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.90. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45.

