Metal 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $8.80 Million (MTL)

Metal (CURRENCY:MTL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 11th. One Metal token can currently be purchased for about $0.27 or 0.00003130 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, Kyber Network, IDEX and Upbit. Over the last week, Metal has traded down 10.2% against the dollar. Metal has a total market capitalization of $17.66 million and $8.80 million worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002247 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011637 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $188.47 or 0.02188030 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.81 or 0.00090725 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.06 or 0.00174809 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00028248 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000724 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00041623 BTC.

Metal Profile

MTL uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 66,588,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,483,821 tokens. The Reddit community for Metal is /r/MetalPay. Metal’s official Twitter account is @metalpaysme and its Facebook page is accessible here. Metal’s official website is www.metalpay.com.

Metal Token Trading

Metal can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Cryptopia, Binance, Livecoin, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX, Kyber Network, OKEx, Tidex and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metal should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metal using one of the exchanges listed above.

