Metaverse ETP Hits 1-Day Volume of $1.70 Million (ETP)

Metaverse ETP (CURRENCY:ETP) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 11th. During the last seven days, Metaverse ETP has traded down 9.3% against the US dollar. Metaverse ETP has a total market capitalization of $7.67 million and $1.70 million worth of Metaverse ETP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metaverse ETP coin can now be bought for about $0.0982 or 0.00001140 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including QBTC, CoinBene, Bit-Z and HitBTC.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Metaverse ETP

Metaverse ETP (ETP) is a coin. It was first traded on February 11th, 2017. Metaverse ETP’s total supply is 78,156,921 coins and its circulating supply is 78,156,817 coins. Metaverse ETP’s official Twitter account is @mvs_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Metaverse ETP is /r/Metaverse_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Metaverse ETP is blog.mvs.org. The official website for Metaverse ETP is mvs.org.

Metaverse ETP Coin Trading

Metaverse ETP can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: RightBTC, HitBTC, TOPBTC, QBTC, Coinsuper, CoinBene, Bitfinex and Bit-Z. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metaverse ETP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metaverse ETP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metaverse ETP using one of the exchanges listed above.

