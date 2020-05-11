Metronome (MET) Price Reaches $0.37 on Major Exchanges

Metronome (CURRENCY:MET) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 11th. Metronome has a total market capitalization of $3.91 million and approximately $10,132.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Metronome has traded 13.5% lower against the dollar. One Metronome coin can now be bought for about $0.37 or 0.00004274 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including $20.33, $51.55, $32.15 and $18.94.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002240 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011477 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $188.60 or 0.02161704 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 25.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00090215 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.18 or 0.00174006 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00042069 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000727 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Metronome Coin Profile

Metronome’s genesis date was July 24th, 2017. Metronome’s total supply is 11,956,483 coins and its circulating supply is 10,479,809 coins. The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Metronome is www.metronome.io. The official message board for Metronome is medium.com/@MetronomeToken.

Buying and Selling Metronome

Metronome can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $20.33, $51.55, $10.39, $5.60, $32.15, $33.94, $24.68, $7.50, $24.43, $18.94, $13.77 and $50.98. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metronome should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metronome using one of the exchanges listed above.

