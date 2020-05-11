Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp (NYSE:MCB) Short Interest Update

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp (NYSE:MCB) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 42,000 shares, an increase of 43.3% from the April 15th total of 29,300 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 28,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

In other news, CEO Mark R. Defazio sold 1,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.37, for a total value of $55,096.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harvey Gutman purchased 1,000 shares of Metropolitan Bank stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.84 per share, for a total transaction of $29,840.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 2,000 shares of company stock worth $53,410. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 186,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,999,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 155,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,518,000 after acquiring an additional 9,303 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 120,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,810,000 after acquiring an additional 8,817 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 85.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 105,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,074,000 after acquiring an additional 48,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 88,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,289,000 after acquiring an additional 4,944 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MCB traded up $2.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $24.49. The stock had a trading volume of 55,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,357. The firm has a market cap of $203.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 1.36. Metropolitan Bank has a twelve month low of $15.52 and a twelve month high of $51.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.88.

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $33.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.34 million. Metropolitan Bank had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 18.29%. Equities analysts forecast that Metropolitan Bank will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MCB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Metropolitan Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Metropolitan Bank from $30.00 to $28.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Metropolitan Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th.

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area.

