MFA FINL INC/SH (NYSE:MFA) Short Interest Up 175.4% in April

MFA FINL INC/SH (NYSE:MFA) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 30,100,000 shares, a growth of 175.4% from the April 15th total of 10,930,000 shares. Approximately 6.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,230,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of NYSE:MFA traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.56. The company had a trading volume of 15,406,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,014,271. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.10. The stock has a market cap of $738.58 million, a P/E ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.52. MFA FINL INC/SH has a 52-week low of $0.32 and a 52-week high of $8.09.

MFA FINL INC/SH (NYSE:MFA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $70.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.10 million. MFA FINL INC/SH had a net margin of 65.00% and a return on equity of 10.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MFA FINL INC/SH will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 51.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MFA. Royal Bank of Canada cut MFA FINL INC/SH from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine downgraded MFA FINL INC/SH from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MFA FINL INC/SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. JMP Securities cut MFA FINL INC/SH from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Wedbush cut MFA FINL INC/SH from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.35.

In other news, EVP Ronald A. Freydberg bought 15,000 shares of MFA FINL INC/SH stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.01 per share, for a total transaction of $90,150.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 643,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,867,080.41. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MFA FINL INC/SH during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MFA FINL INC/SH in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new stake in MFA FINL INC/SH during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in MFA FINL INC/SH during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in MFA FINL INC/SH by 56.4% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 29,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 10,687 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

MFA FINL INC/SH Company Profile

MFA Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, residential whole loans, credit risk transfer securities, and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

