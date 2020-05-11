MIB Coin Market Capitalization Hits $528,971.75 (MIB)

MIB Coin (CURRENCY:MIB) traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 11th. Over the last week, MIB Coin has traded 20.1% lower against the US dollar. MIB Coin has a total market capitalization of $528,971.75 and approximately $1,051.00 worth of MIB Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MIB Coin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0060 or 0.00000069 BTC on exchanges including Coinsuper, IDCM and CoinBene.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MIB Coin alerts:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0884 or 0.00001018 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00005245 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001729 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

MIB Coin Profile

MIB Coin (CRYPTO:MIB) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 20th, 2018. MIB Coin’s total supply is 365,644,908 tokens and its circulating supply is 88,342,980 tokens. MIB Coin’s official Twitter account is @mibcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MIB Coin is www.mibcoin.io.

Buying and Selling MIB Coin

MIB Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, IDCM and Coinsuper. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MIB Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MIB Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MIB Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MIB Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MIB Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.