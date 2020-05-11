MICT Inc (NASDAQ:MICT) Short Interest Up 102.9% in April

MICT Inc (NASDAQ:MICT) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,000 shares, an increase of 102.9% from the April 15th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Separately, ValuEngine cut MICT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st.

Shares of MICT stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.07. 8,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,746. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 0.49. MICT has a 12-month low of $0.38 and a 12-month high of $1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 15.23 and a current ratio of 15.23.

MICT (NASDAQ:MICT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The aerospace company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About MICT

MICT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells rugged mobile computing devices comprising tablets and on-board-computers that provide fleet operators and field workforces with computing solutions for challenging work environments, such as extreme temperatures, repeated vibrations, or dirty and wet or dusty conditions.

