Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Cuts Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY trimmed its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,233,562 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 149,605 shares during the period. Cisco Systems makes up approximately 2.5% of Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $48,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 316,192 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,164,000 after purchasing an additional 10,393 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 55,270 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 43,352 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 105,268 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,545,000 after buying an additional 12,851 shares during the period. Finally, Cairn Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth $937,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.22% of the company’s stock.

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Maria Martinez sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total transaction of $232,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 199,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,274,406.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total value of $2,881,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 308,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,690,281.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,910 shares of company stock worth $3,296,482 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CSCO. TheStreet lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.05.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO traded down $0.22 during trading on Monday, reaching $42.78. 4,216,780 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,588,372. The firm has a market cap of $182.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.97. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.40 and a fifty-two week high of $58.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.98 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 36.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd were issued a $0.36 dividend. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 2nd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 50.53%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

