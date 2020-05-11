MIND C.T.I. Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDO) Short Interest Down 58.9% in April

MIND C.T.I. Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDO) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a decline of 58.9% from the April 15th total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 70,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of MIND C.T.I. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of MIND C.T.I. from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in MIND C.T.I. in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in MIND C.T.I. by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 101,932 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 19,115 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in MIND C.T.I. in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 16.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNDO traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.76. The company had a trading volume of 35,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,140. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $35.02 million, a P/E ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 0.51. MIND C.T.I. has a 52-week low of $1.45 and a 52-week high of $2.64.

MIND C.T.I. (NASDAQ:MNDO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.69 million for the quarter. MIND C.T.I. had a net margin of 21.56% and a return on equity of 25.09%.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 25th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 10.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 24th.

MIND C.T.I. Company Profile

MIND C.T.I. Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, supports, implements, and operates real-time and off-line convergent billing and customer care software solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom and Rest of Europe, Israel, and internationally. The company offers billing and customer care solution that supports various services, such as voice, data, and content services, as well as prepaid, postpaid, and pay-in-advance payment models in a single platform.

