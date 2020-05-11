MINDOL Price Reaches $3.31 (MIN)

MINDOL (CURRENCY:MIN) traded 8.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 11th. One MINDOL token can now be bought for approximately $3.31 or 0.00037948 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinsuper, CoinTiger and Coineal. Over the last week, MINDOL has traded down 34.5% against the US dollar. MINDOL has a market cap of $563.86 million and approximately $538,151.00 worth of MINDOL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.29 or 0.00805686 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.66 or 0.00259761 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001916 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000769 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000024 BTC.

MINDOL Profile

MIN is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 5th, 2014. MINDOL’s total supply is 240,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 170,303,576 tokens. MINDOL’s official website is mindol.net. MINDOL’s official Twitter account is @Minerals_dev.

MINDOL Token Trading

MINDOL can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper, CoinTiger and Coineal. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MINDOL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MINDOL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MINDOL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

