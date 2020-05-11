MinexCoin (MNX) Trading Down 4.6% This Week

MinexCoin (CURRENCY:MNX) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 11th. One MinexCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0311 or 0.00000357 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, CoinExchange, Exmo and Livecoin. MinexCoin has a total market cap of $197,316.89 and approximately $17.00 worth of MinexCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, MinexCoin has traded down 4.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002241 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011493 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $188.26 or 0.02163049 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 25.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00090165 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.22 or 0.00174828 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00042228 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000728 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000748 BTC.

MinexCoin Profile

MinexCoin (MNX) is a coin. It was first traded on March 29th, 2017. MinexCoin’s total supply is 6,597,238 coins and its circulating supply is 6,349,826 coins. The official website for MinexCoin is minexcoin.com. MinexCoin’s official Twitter account is @minexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for MinexCoin is /r/Minexcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling MinexCoin

MinexCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exmo, HitBTC, Livecoin and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MinexCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MinexCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MinexCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

