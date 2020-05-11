Mithril Price Reaches $0.0036 (MITH)

Mithril (CURRENCY:MITH) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 11th. Over the last seven days, Mithril has traded 7.4% lower against the dollar. One Mithril token can currently be bought for about $0.0036 or 0.00000041 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bithumb, CoinExchange, Ethfinex and FCoin. Mithril has a total market cap of $3.00 million and approximately $8.31 million worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00005190 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00007700 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000422 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001622 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 25.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000413 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001163 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Mithril Token Profile

Mithril uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 12th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 836,232,500 tokens. Mithril’s official website is mith.io. The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. Mithril’s official message board is medium.com/mithriltoken.

Mithril Token Trading

Mithril can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, DigiFinex, Gate.io, CoinExchange, LBank, OKEx, FCoin, ZB.COM, HitBTC, Ethfinex and Bithumb. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithril directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mithril should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mithril using one of the exchanges listed above.

