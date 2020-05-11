Mixin 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $39.29 Million (XIN)

Mixin (CURRENCY:XIN) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 11th. One Mixin token can currently be purchased for about $162.52 or 0.01876786 BTC on exchanges including BigONE and FCoin. Over the last week, Mixin has traded down 1.2% against the dollar. Mixin has a total market capitalization of $83.19 million and $39.29 million worth of Mixin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Bitcoin W Spectrum (BWS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ProCurrency (PROC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00240646 BTC.

SHACoin (SHA) traded up 25% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

LePen (LEPEN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded 63.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About Mixin

XIN is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 2nd, 2017. Mixin’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 511,855 tokens. Mixin’s official website is mixin.one. Mixin’s official Twitter account is @XIN_Foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Mixin is medium.com/mixinnetwork. The Reddit community for Mixin is /r/mixin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Mixin Token Trading

Mixin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE and FCoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mixin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mixin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mixin using one of the exchanges listed above.

