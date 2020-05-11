Mizuho Boosts BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) Price Target to $14.00

BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) had its price target increased by analysts at Mizuho from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.14% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of BP Midstream Partners from a “c” rating to a “d-” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BP Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of BP Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of BP Midstream Partners from $15.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of BP Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BP Midstream Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.38.

Shares of BPMP opened at $11.85 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.61, a current ratio of 11.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.34. BP Midstream Partners has a 52 week low of $6.41 and a 52 week high of $17.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.28.

BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. BP Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 75.58% and a net margin of 133.74%. The firm had revenue of $30.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BP Midstream Partners will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of BP Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $253,000. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. bought a new position in BP Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter worth $12,916,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in BP Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter worth $136,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in BP Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter worth $16,475,000. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC bought a new position in BP Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter worth $2,450,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.70% of the company’s stock.

About BP Midstream Partners

BP Midstream Partners LP owns, acquires, develops, and operates pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. It owns an onshore crude oil pipeline system, onshore refined products pipeline system, onshore diluent pipeline system, refined product terminalling system, and offshore natural gas pipeline system, as well as interests in five offshore crude oil pipeline systems.

