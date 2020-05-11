MMA Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MMAC) Short Interest Update

MMA Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MMAC) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,000 shares, a decrease of 43.0% from the April 15th total of 26,300 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 13,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

MMAC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine cut MMA Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. TheStreet cut MMA Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th.

Shares of MMA Capital stock traded up $1.96 during trading on Monday, hitting $26.26. 12,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,529. The company has a current ratio of 26.48, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. MMA Capital has a 1 year low of $20.00 and a 1 year high of $35.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.70.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMAC. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of MMA Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $895,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of MMA Capital during the first quarter valued at $235,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of MMA Capital by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after buying an additional 7,625 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of MMA Capital by 90.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 4,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in MMA Capital by 35.9% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 13,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 3,443 shares during the period. 24.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MMA Capital

MMA Capital Holdings, Inc invests in debt associated with renewable energy infrastructure and real estate sectors. Its energy capital portfolio invests in loans that finance renewable energy projects in North America. The company was formerly known as MMA Capital Management, LLC and changed its name to MMA Capital Holdings, Inc in January 2019.

