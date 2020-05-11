Monkey Project (MONK) Price Down 29.3% This Week

Monkey Project (CURRENCY:MONK) traded down 5.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 11th. Monkey Project has a market cap of $234,325.54 and approximately $419.00 worth of Monkey Project was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Monkey Project has traded down 29.3% against the dollar. One Monkey Project coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0230 or 0.00000265 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Cryptopia and CoinExchange.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tao (XTO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00005602 BTC.

IslaCoin (ISL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Virtacoinplus (XVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000145 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000465 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000019 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Evil Coin (EVIL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000026 BTC.

About Monkey Project

MONK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2017. Monkey Project’s total supply is 10,189,724 coins. Monkey Project’s official Twitter account is @MONKEYPROJECT_. Monkey Project’s official website is www.monkey.vision.

Monkey Project Coin Trading

Monkey Project can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monkey Project directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monkey Project should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monkey Project using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

