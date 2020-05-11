Monolith Price Tops $0.14 on Major Exchanges (TKN)

Monolith (CURRENCY:TKN) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 11th. One Monolith token can now be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00001594 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, Ethfinex, HitBTC and IDEX. In the last week, Monolith has traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar. Monolith has a market capitalization of $4.49 million and approximately $2,119.00 worth of Monolith was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000747 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00044318 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $320.67 or 0.03722952 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00056633 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00031796 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004704 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011635 BTC.

HUSD (HUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011621 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001744 BTC.

Monolith Token Profile

TKN is a token. Its launch date was May 6th, 2017. Monolith’s total supply is 39,406,760 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,694,387 tokens. Monolith’s official website is monolith.xyz. Monolith’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Monolith is medium.com/@Monolith. The Reddit community for Monolith is /r/TokenCard and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Monolith Token Trading

Monolith can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, HitBTC, Bancor Network, Ethfinex and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monolith directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monolith should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monolith using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

