Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Citigroup

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) was downgraded by research analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $73.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $77.00. Citigroup‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.98% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Friday. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Monster Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.00.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Monster Beverage stock opened at $65.78 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $34.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.78. Monster Beverage has a 12-month low of $50.06 and a 12-month high of $70.52.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 26.07% and a return on equity of 27.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $995.97 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. Monster Beverage’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Monster Beverage will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Benjamin Polk sold 13,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.65, for a total transaction of $840,579.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 47,993 shares in the company, valued at $3,102,747.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas J. Kelly sold 75,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total transaction of $5,041,570.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,598,507.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Capital Management bought a new position in Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter worth $0. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Monster Beverage by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 10,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Monster Beverage by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its holdings in Monster Beverage by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 9,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 65.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks, carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, and non-carbonated energy drinks primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations.

Featured Article: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.