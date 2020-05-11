More Coin Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $460.00 (MORE)

More Coin (CURRENCY:MORE) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 11th. More Coin has a market cap of $23,141.97 and approximately $460.00 worth of More Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One More Coin token can now be bought for about $0.0116 or 0.00000130 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, More Coin has traded 11.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002213 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011218 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $182.52 or 0.02048102 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00072898 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.11 or 0.00169573 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00041873 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000721 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000160 BTC.

More Coin Token Profile

More Coin’s total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 tokens. More Coin’s official Twitter account is @getmorecoin. The official website for More Coin is www.mre.live.

More Coin Token Trading

More Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as More Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire More Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy More Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

