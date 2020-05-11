Morgan Stanley Boosts CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) Price Target to $20.00

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.23% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group cut CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $27.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Wolfe Research raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Bank of America cut shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.05.

Shares of NYSE CNP traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $17.98. 975,316 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,545,593. The company has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a PE ratio of -13.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.29. CenterPoint Energy has a one year low of $11.58 and a one year high of $30.71.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a positive return on equity of 15.75% and a negative net margin of 5.28%. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNP. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 151.8% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Windsor Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the fourth quarter worth $657,000. United Services Automobile Association lifted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 72,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 17,426 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in CenterPoint Energy by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 45,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 4,052,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $110,515,000 after buying an additional 139,230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies.

