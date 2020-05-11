Morgan Stanley Cuts Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) Price Target to $27.00

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 3.77% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on EDIT. ValuEngine upgraded Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Editas Medicine in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Editas Medicine in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Editas Medicine currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

Shares of EDIT traded up $1.31 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $26.02. The stock had a trading volume of 222,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 710,737. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 7.74 and a quick ratio of 7.74. Editas Medicine has a 52 week low of $14.01 and a 52 week high of $34.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.89 and a beta of 2.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.23.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.73 million. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 64.11% and a negative net margin of 588.05%. Editas Medicine’s revenue for the quarter was up 171.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.60) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Editas Medicine will post -2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EDIT. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Editas Medicine in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Editas Medicine by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 7,706 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Editas Medicine by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 116,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,441,000 after purchasing an additional 22,895 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its stake in Editas Medicine by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 165,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,895,000 after purchasing an additional 28,225 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Editas Medicine by 75.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 160,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,761,000 after purchasing an additional 68,997 shares during the period. 83.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Editas Medicine, Inc operates as a clinical stage genome editing company. The company focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas.

