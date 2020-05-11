Morgan Stanley Raises Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Price Target to $41.00

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $38.00 to $41.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 1.91% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Energizer from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Cfra downgraded shares of Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $60.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Energizer in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Energizer from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.15.

Get Energizer alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ENR traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $40.23. 29,385 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 763,045. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.06. Energizer has a 12-month low of $26.60 and a 12-month high of $53.84. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.17.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. Energizer had a positive return on equity of 37.13% and a negative net margin of 0.67%. The company had revenue of $587.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. Energizer’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Energizer will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Energizer by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,248,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,927,000 after purchasing an additional 81,228 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Energizer by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,728,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,829,000 after buying an additional 224,607 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Energizer by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,591,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,724,000 after purchasing an additional 306,913 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Energizer by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 702,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,278,000 after purchasing an additional 14,475 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Energizer by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 649,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,630,000 after purchasing an additional 117,408 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.88% of the company’s stock.

Energizer Company Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc manufacturers and markets batteries and lighting products. The company’s products include household batteries, specialty batteries, and portable lighting. Energizer Holdings was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

Further Reading: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for Energizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.