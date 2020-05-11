Morgan Stanley Raises Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) Price Target to $60.00

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $59.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 19.86% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. UBS Group upped their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Expeditors International of Washington to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.20.

Shares of EXPD traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $74.87. 67,755 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,388,998. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.45 billion, a PE ratio of 22.54 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26. Expeditors International of Washington has a 52 week low of $52.55 and a 52 week high of $81.64.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.07. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 27.00% and a net margin of 7.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Richard H. Rostan sold 3,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total transaction of $274,318.73. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,779,784.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Christopher J. Mcclincy sold 920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.68, for a total transaction of $66,865.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,649,327.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 206.0% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 107,987 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,205,000 after purchasing an additional 72,695 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 115.3% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,484 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 3,472 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 33.6% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 8,838 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 7.6% during the first quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 47,924 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,197,000 after purchasing an additional 3,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GQ Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. 93.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

