Morgan Stanley Reaffirms Overweight Rating for SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF)

SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

SEGXF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Peel Hunt lowered SEGRO from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Goldman Sachs Group raised SEGRO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank lowered SEGRO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised SEGRO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised SEGRO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

SEGXF remained flat at $$9.75 during midday trading on Monday. SEGRO has a 52 week low of $7.50 and a 52 week high of $11.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.82.

SEGRO Company Profile

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 7 million square metres of space (74 million square feet) valued at over £10 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

