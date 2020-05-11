Morgan Stanley Reiterates “Equal Weight” Rating for Icade (OTCMKTS:CDMGF)

Icade (OTCMKTS:CDMGF)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

CDMGF has been the topic of several other reports. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Icade in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Icade in a research note on Thursday, April 30th.

Shares of OTCMKTS CDMGF remained flat at $$72.51 during midday trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 948 shares, compared to its average volume of 283. Icade has a 52 week low of $71.45 and a 52 week high of $105.00.

About Icade

As an investor and a developer, Icade is an integrated real estate player which designs innovative real estate products and services adapted to new urban lifestyles and habits. By placing corporate social responsibility and innovation at the core of its strategy, Icade is closely involved with stakeholders and users in the citieslocal authorities and communities, companies and employees, institutions and associations As an office and healthcare property investor (portfolio value of 11.5bn as of 12/31/19 on a proportionate consolidation basis) and as a property developer (2019 economic revenues of nearly 1bn), Icade has been able to reinvent the real estate business and foster the emergence of tomorrow's greener, smarter and more responsible cities.

