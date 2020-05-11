Morgan Stanley Reiterates Underweight Rating for PSP Swiss Property (OTCMKTS:PSPSF)

PSP Swiss Property (OTCMKTS:PSPSF)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Shares of PSPSF traded up $4.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $113.00. 100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 167. PSP Swiss Property has a 1 year low of $104.50 and a 1 year high of $153.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.34.

About PSP Swiss Property

PSP Swiss Property AG, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates real estate properties in Switzerland. It operates through Real Estate Investments and Property Management segments. The company owns, operates, and leases office, retail and commercial, and storage properties; and parking spaces.

